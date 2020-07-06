Search for suspects in Kanawha County burglary underway

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a burglary that happened June 30, 2020, in the Campbells Creek area. (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department)

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a burglary that happened June 30, 2020, in the Campbells Creek area.

Deputies say the homeowner says he was away from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and returned to find his door open and a window air conditioner on the ground.

According to the sheriff’s office, cameras at a nearby home recorded the incident. The footage shows two women and two men entering the home by prying open the door. They arrived in a small older model sedan, believed to be green in color, according to the sheriff’s depeartment.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people or the car in the photos is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by phone at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, by Facebook message, or anonymously through www.kanawhasheriff.us.

