UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate is identified as Kayla Bree Hughes, 31. Hughes was originally charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Authorities say they have no reason to believe she is armed.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Boone County.

An active search is ongoing for a woman who escaped from custody in the area of the Boone County Courthouse in Madison. Authorities say she is described as a white female stands 5’5″ weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes wearing an orange jumpsuit and white shirt.

According to Boone County dispatchers, the woman is not wearing shoes or shackles.

Anyone who sees the inmate should contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-7340 or call 911.