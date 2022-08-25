FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for an inmate on the run in Floyd County, Kentucky.

The Floyd County Detention Center says an inmate identified as Bill David Barnett, 44, of Langley, KY, walked away from a work detail cutting grass at a local golf course at approximately 10:20 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

According to the FCDC, Barnett was in jail on a child support charge. He is not considered a danger to the community, officials say.

Anyone who sees Barnett is asked to contact authorities immediately.