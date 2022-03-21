SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area of Sissonville. Deputies say she may be driving a green Ford Tempo sedan.

Hudnall is approximately 5’4″ weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes. Authorities say her hair is currently darker than depicted in the photograph they have provided.

Anyone who has any information regarding Hundnall’s whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 304-357-0169.