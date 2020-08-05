UPDATE: Kanawha County woman sound in Cross Lanes

Donna Sue Pauley

UPDATE, AUG. 5, 8:30 P.M.: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Donna Sue Pauley has been safely found in Cross Lanes.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office asks the public for assistance in locating a St. Albans woman.

Donna Sue Pauley, 57, of St. Albans was last seen Monday evening leaving a home in the Tornado area. She was driving her blue Buick Encore with West Virginia license plate 3GF234.

Deputies urge anyone who’s seen her or her vehicle to call 911.

Residents can also call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, contact deputies anonymously through their website or message them through Facebook.

