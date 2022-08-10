UPDATE: The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says Rhonda Vickers has been found safe. The sheriff’s office says they were assisted in locating Vickers by the Barboursville Police Department’s K-9 unit bloodhound.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rhonda Vickers was last seen by her husband around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 on Maple Drive in the East Pea Ridge area. She was reportedly wearing a blue printed t-shirt and black leggings. The sheriff’s office says she did not have her identification or cell phone with her.

Anyone with any information on Vickers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-634-4672.