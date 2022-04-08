UPDATE: (11:50 April 8, 2022): The Elliot County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Matthews has now been found and is safe.

ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Elliot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

Deputies say Tyler Matthews was last seen on Hamilton Branch Road this morning, Friday, April 8, 2022. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing green pants, a green shirt and black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with any information or who sees someone matching Matthews’ description is asked to contact the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office at 606-738-5422 or the Kentucky State Police Post 8 at 606-784-4127.