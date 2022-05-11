FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

The sheriff’s office says Samual Williams, 16, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in Pax. Williams is described as standing 6′ tall and weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities. Deputies say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and combat boots.

Anyone with any information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590 or to call 911.