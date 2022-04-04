Boone County, WV (WOWK) — First responders are searching for a missing man in Boone County.

According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Bradford, the man was reported missing in the Sand Lick area around 11 P.M. Sunday night after spending the day root hunting.

Firefighters along with a West Virginia State Police helicopter searched the area for about 5 hours overnight before calling the search off for the night early Monday. It’s expected to resume later Monday morning.

The man’s name has not been released at this time.