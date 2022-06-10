RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan Southard, 31, was last seen at the Country Inn and Suits in Beckley on Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities also say a family member last spoke with him on the phone on June 8, 2022.

Southard is described as a white male standing 5’7″ with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.