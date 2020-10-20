Search underway for missing Martin County teen

Doris Shay Mollett, 19, was last seen Friday, Oct. 16 at her father’s home on Backlog around 10 p.m. (School Photo of Doris Shay Mullett courtesy of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, Doris Shay Mollett, 19, was last seen Friday, Oct. 16 at her father’s home on Backlog around 10 p.m.

Deputies say she may be in a beat-up gold Chevorlet truck with stickers in the back window.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 298-2828.

