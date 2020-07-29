Search underway for missing Sissonville woman

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in locating a Sissionville woman last seen Sunday morning.

Carolyn Sue Elmore, 53, of Sissonville, was last seen at approximately 9 a.m., July 26 walking on Route 21. She lives in Meg Village Apartments in Sissonville.

Elmore is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red shirt and white K-Swiss brand sneakers.

Deputies urge anyone who knows her whereabouts since July 26 to contact them at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or anonymously send them information through their website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories