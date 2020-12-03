Search underway for missing WV man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gordon Massie, 70, was reported missing from South Charleston at about 10 p.m., Dec. 2. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Gordon Massie, 70, was reported missing from South Charleston at about 10 p.m., Dec. 2.

His vehicle, which also held his phone, was located overnight in South Charleston. 

Massie is described as a 5’10” white male. He weighs 200 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the office on Facebook, or anonymously send information at www.kanawhasheriff.us

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS