Search underway for Putnam County hit-and-run suspect

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning hit-and-run in County.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say a suspect, identified as Cameron Brooks, 27, of the Eleanor area, allegedly struck a woman as well as multiple objects in a yard around 2:03 a.m., Friday, June 26, in Scott Depot. Deputies say the woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle allegedly struck two vehicles and a John Deere lawnmower causing damage, according to deputies. They say he also allegedly struck an oil and gas meter, causing the fire department to respond to the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect faces charges of property damage and battery.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department crime unit at (304) 586-9846, call or text their tip line (304) 941-2300, or email tips@putnamwv.org.

