Police search for suspects in multiple storage unit break-ins

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are looking for the suspects who forcibly entered three storage units in Kanawha County.

The crime took place around 6 a.m. Friday, at WV Storage on Elk River Road in Elkview. According to troopers, the suspects were driving a silver Pontiac sedan.

Anyone who may have information about the Property Crimes Unit and identify the suspects call the Kanawha County’s Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or send a message anonymously through to their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

