Police search for suspects in multiple storage unit break-ins

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are looking for the suspects who forcibly entered three storage units in Kanawha County.
The crime took place around 6 a.m. Friday, at WV Storage on Elk River Road in Elkview. According to troopers, the suspects were driving a silver Pontiac sedan.
Anyone who may have information about the Property Crimes Unit and identify the suspects call the Kanawha County’s Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or send a message anonymously through to their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Governor says West Virginia schools are prepared to reopen
- Ready to have the time of your life? Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel
- Kentucky Education Association: “Public schools should not open to in-person instruction”
- COVID-19 exposure closes local county court
- Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
- Study shows second wave of layoffs underway
- Kentucky State Police raise $16,000 for Special Olympics
- Gov. DeWine explains his contradicting COVID-19 test results
- Crash closes roadway in Kanawha County, telephone poles down
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,204 new cases, 34 additional deaths reported