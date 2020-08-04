Search underway for suspects in attempted school facility break-in

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Dunbar Police are searching for two suspects wanted in an attempted break-in of a Kanawha County Schools facility.

In the early morning hours of Monday Aug. 3, 2020, two suspects attempted to break into the Kanawha County Schools Roxalana Annex located on Lower Midway.

The suspects broke out a portion of a window and attempted to gain entry, according to police. They were unsuccessful but did damage the building as well as a Kanawha County Schools van, parked on the lot.

If you recognize either of these two subjects please contact the Dunbar Police Deparmtent at (304)-766-0204.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories