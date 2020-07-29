Search underway for woman wanted in connection to murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is wanted by the Charleston Police Department in connection to a murder.
Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, is wanted in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston. A warrant was issued for murder, first degree robbery, burglary, and first-degree sexual assault.
On June 17, 2019, Swim was found dead inside his residence in the 100 block of Ash Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Slater, please call Metro Communications, 304-348-8111, or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.
