Search underway for woman wanted in connection to murder

Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, is wanted in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A woman is wanted by the Charleston Police Department in connection to a murder.

Samantha Ilise Slater, also known as Samantha O’Brien, 33, of Charleston, is wanted in connection with the death of Adam Swim, 41, of Charleston. A warrant was issued for murder, first degree robbery, burglary, and first-degree sexual assault.

On June 17, 2019, Swim was found dead inside his residence in the 100 block of Ash Street, with a gunshot wound to the head.   

 If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Slater, please call Metro Communications, 304-348-8111, or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480. 

