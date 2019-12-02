Search warrant in Athens County leads to almost 70 charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Criminal Interdiction Unit, with the assistance of the Special Response Team and Ohio Division of Natural Resources, executed a search warrant at a home on Baker Road in Albany, Ohio on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Multiple neighbors had reported the suspects of poaching wildlife, trespassing, and stealing hunting equipment.

Deputies say a man, who was living at the home and had a prior conviction of a felony domestic violence, was in possession of a firearm. Upon the Special Response Team executing the search warrant, a man and woman were located inside the home and detained.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit along with ODNR Wildlife Officers then conducted a search of the residence and outbuildings on the property. Multiple items of contraband and illegally harvested wildlife were located, as well as recovered stolen items to include:

Trail cameras

Suspected methamphetamine

Two firearms

Drug paraphernalia

Three deer carcasses

Duck remains

Deer skulls

Non-game birds, such as owls or hawks

Ammunition

One male was taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for parole violation.

The following charges are expected to be filed in this case: