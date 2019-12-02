Search warrant in Athens County leads to almost 70 charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Criminal Interdiction Unit, with the assistance of the Special Response Team and Ohio Division of Natural Resources, executed a search warrant at a home on Baker Road in Albany, Ohio on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Multiple neighbors had reported the suspects of poaching wildlife, trespassing, and stealing hunting equipment.
Deputies say a man, who was living at the home and had a prior conviction of a felony domestic violence, was in possession of a firearm. Upon the Special Response Team executing the search warrant, a man and woman were located inside the home and detained.
The Criminal Interdiction Unit along with ODNR Wildlife Officers then conducted a search of the residence and outbuildings on the property. Multiple items of contraband and illegally harvested wildlife were located, as well as recovered stolen items to include:
- Trail cameras
- Suspected methamphetamine
- Two firearms
- Drug paraphernalia
- Three deer carcasses
- Duck remains
- Deer skulls
- Non-game birds, such as owls or hawks
- Ammunition
One male was taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for parole violation.
The following charges are expected to be filed in this case:
- 2 counts of felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- 2 counts of having weapons while under disability
- 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- 2 counts of contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child
- 5 counts of Jacklighting (spotlighting)
- 8 counts of no hunting license
- 5 counts of no deer permit
- 5 counts of untagged deer
- 2 counts of hunting out of season with a firearm
- 4 counts of hunting without permission
- 2 counts of failing to temporarily tag a deer
- 5 counts of failing to check deer
- 3 counts of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle
- 2 counts of shooting from a public road
- 1 count of possession of a non-game bird
- 4 counts of possession of deer rack without tag
- 6 counts of hunting under revocation
- 3 counts of hunting deer out of season
- 1 count of not possessing federal wildlife stamp
- 1 count of not possessing state waterfowl stamp
- 1 count of not possessing HIP certification
- 3 counts of failure to tag deer