Search warrant in Athens County leads to almost 70 charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Criminal Interdiction Unit, with the assistance of the Special Response Team and Ohio Division of Natural Resources, executed a search warrant at a home on Baker Road in Albany, Ohio on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Multiple neighbors had reported the suspects of poaching wildlife, trespassing, and stealing hunting equipment.

Deputies say a man, who was living at the home and had a prior conviction of a felony domestic violence, was in possession of a firearm. Upon the Special Response Team executing the search warrant, a man and woman were located inside the home and detained.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit along with ODNR Wildlife Officers then conducted a search of the residence and outbuildings on the property. Multiple items of contraband and illegally harvested wildlife were located, as well as recovered stolen items to include:

  • Trail cameras
  • Suspected methamphetamine
  • Two firearms
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Three deer carcasses
  • Duck remains
  • Deer skulls
  • Non-game birds, such as owls or hawks
  • Ammunition

One male was taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for parole violation.

The following charges are expected to be filed in this case:

  • 2 counts of felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • 2 counts of having weapons while under disability
  • 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 2 counts of contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child
  • 5 counts of Jacklighting (spotlighting)
  • 8 counts of no hunting license
  • 5 counts of no deer permit
  • 5 counts of untagged deer
  • 2 counts of hunting out of season with a firearm
  • 4 counts of hunting without permission
  • 2 counts of failing to temporarily tag a deer
  • 5 counts of failing to check deer
  • 3 counts of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle
  • 2 counts of shooting from a public road
  • 1 count of possession of a non-game bird
  • 4 counts of possession of deer rack without tag
  • 6 counts of hunting under revocation
  • 3 counts of hunting deer out of season
  • 1 count of not possessing federal wildlife stamp
  • 1 count of not possessing state waterfowl stamp
  • 1 count of not possessing HIP certification
  • 3 counts of failure to tag deer

