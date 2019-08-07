Sears closing 21 stores, including Huntington location

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Sears Holdings has announced that Sears at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia will be closing in late October. It will be one of 21 Sears stores and five Kmart stores closing at the time.

Sears Holdings says that the Sears Auto Centers at these stores will close in late August, and liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin around August 15th, 2019.

They say all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018.