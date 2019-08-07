Sears closing 21 stores, including Huntington location

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Sears Holdings has announced that Sears at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia will be closing in late October. It will be one of 21 Sears stores and five Kmart stores closing at the time.
Sears Holdings says that the Sears Auto Centers at these stores will close in late August, and liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin around August 15th, 2019.
They say all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018.
- Kmart – 1625 W Redlands Redlands CA
- Kmart – 14011 Palm Drive Desert Hot Springs CA
- Kmart – 159 Wilbraham Road Palmer MA
- Kmart – 975 Fairmount Avenue Jamestown NY
- Kmart – Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza Guayama Guayama PR
- Sears – 2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham AL
- Sears – Somersville Road Antioch CA
- Sears – 8501 W Bowles Avenue Littleton CO
- Sears – 6200 20Th Street Vero Beach FL
- Sears – 901 Us 27 N Sebring FL
- Sears – 3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270 Athens GA
- Sears – 5 Stratford Square Bloomingdale IL
- Sears – 2300 Southlake Mall Merrillville IN
- Sears – 6501 Grape Rd Us 23 Mishawaka IN
- Sears – 6901 Security Sq Blvd Baltimore MD
- Sears – 6780 S Westnedge Avenue Portage MI
- Sears – 4900 Fashion Square Mall Saginaw MI
- Sears – 18777 E 39Th St S Independence MO
- Sears – 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St Peters MO
- Sears – 330 Siemers Drive Cpe Girardeau MO
- Sears – 600 Richland Mall Mansfield OH
- Sears – 1101 Melbourne Rd Hurst TX
- Sears – 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Texas City TX
- Sears – 4812 Valley View Blvd Ne Roanoke VA
- Sears – 4700 N Division Street Spokane WA