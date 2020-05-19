Charleston Town Center Mall announces reopening date

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Town Center Mall will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21 following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s announcement that indoor malls would be able to reopen alongside retail stores and indoor dining.

Mall officials say the reopening will include limited operational hours of Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mall parking garages will continue to be open and operating.

Shoppers and guests can view the mall’s website for the latest list of open merchants and retailers, as some merchants may not feel prepared to reopen by Thursday.

“Charleston Town Center is dedicated to ensuring our property continues to be a place that is clean, safe and welcoming to all. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, our commitment to serving the community along with the health and well-being of our merchants, guests, and employees remains our top priority,” mall officials say.

The Town Center will implement heightened health and safety measures to support healthy hygiene practices such as the addition of hand-sanitizing stations throughout the facility, enforcing social distancing measures, and strengthened frequent cleaning on all touch-points, such as elevator buttons, door handles, and hand-railings. According to mall officials, best practice recommendations provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will also be provided in common areas and restrooms to reinforce preventative measures.

Three of the center’s street-level restaurants will reopen with dine-in and patio service starting this week:

Chili’s Grill and Bar reopens Thursday, May 21, Sundays – Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chili’s To-Go & Delivery services will also continue.

Outback Steakhouse reopens Thursday, May 21, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. for dine-in service. The restaurant will be open 4 pm. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays May 21- 27; Sundays through Thursdays for to-go and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays for to go and delivery from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Further details from Outback will be made available at a later time.

Panera Bread will reopen for dine-in Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Panera Bread delivery, curbside pick-up and catering will still be available.

Chop House and Tidewater Grill plan to reopen on May 27. The business will provide further details at a later date. The mall says these restaurants will observe established health and safety protocols, including limiting occupancy to 50% of seating capacity and all employees must wear face masks and gloves. For additional protocol information visit the restaurants’ websites.

