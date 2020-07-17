Second arrest made, one still on the run following business robbery

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV — One additional arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that happened last Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the “Hot Spot” in Dunbar, WV.

Joseph Douglas Campbell, 42 was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Accessory to Robbery.

Campbell initially faked being a victim of the robbery.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office obtained text messages revealing conversations between both Timothy Walding, 40 and Amanda Taylor, 43 informing them of the age and number of people inside the lounge, and other details to help them plan the crime.

Taylor was arrested July 12th and Walding is still on the run. Both Taylor and Walding are convicted felons who were released from prison back in February, according to investigators.

Walding is from the Chicagoland area and the United States Marshal’s Service is assisting in the continued search for him.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford gives an update to the Hot Spot robbery that happened last week. An additional arrest was made today in connection. Suspect, Timothy Walding is still on the run.https://t.co/KAuQNRVyYb pic.twitter.com/RQtczp6T6R — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) July 17, 2020

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911, or contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

