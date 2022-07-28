CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A second probable case of monkeypox is under review in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said they identified a second probable case of monkeypox in two people earlier in the week.

They say that the public should not panic and should instead educate themselves about the disease.

“Monkeypox is rare and is typically not fatal,” Public Health Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur said. “It spreads mostly through close, skin-on-skin contact. It does not spread easily through the air like COVID-19 does, and because of this, the threat to our community is relatively low.”

Samples from the two Kanawha County patients will be sent to the CDC to confirm the monkeypox diagnosis. Once confirmed, these will be the second and third cases in the state of West Virginia. One case was confirmed out of Berkeley County earlier in July.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, or on other parts of the body.

“If you have symptoms you should certainly check in with your healthcare provider,” Eshenaur said. “It’s a scary-sounding and unpleasant-looking illness, but the chances of mos of us getting it are quite low, and if we do get it, there are treatments available.