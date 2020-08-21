Second gun seized at a local airport within five days

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky woman was stopped at Tri-State Airport for allegedly having a loaded gun.

According to Transportation Security Administration officers, this is the second gun to be confiscated by the local police in a five-day period.

The woman allegedly had a .380 caliber handgun with six bullets plus two loaded magazines in her carry-on bag, according to the TSA.

A first offense for carrying a loaded handgun in an airport checkpoint is from $4,100 to $13,669 depending on the circumstances, even for those who may have a concealed gun carry permit, TSA officials say.

“During this pandemic, our TSA officers are working to ensure a secure flight for passengers and crew while mitigating health risks. Nobody should be introducing a gun in the checkpoint environment. It’s an accident waiting to happen.” John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

According to the TSA, 4,432 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the county last year, a 5% increase in firearm discoveries from 2018.

