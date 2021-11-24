Second lawsuit filed against ex-teacher accused of battery, abuse in Kanawha County classroom

A former Holz Elementary teacher was arrested and charged with 23 counts of battery and one count of verbal assault of noncommunicative child. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A second lawsuit has been filed against a former teacher accused of abusing students in her classroom.

The lawsuit, filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, lists both 66-year-old Nancy Boggs, a former special needs teacher at Holz Elementary, and the Kanawha County Board of Education as defendants. A separate lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of one of the other victims.

On Nov. 18, Boggs was arrested on a total of 24 counts connected to a criminal investigation stemming from a case of alleged abuse reported from Holz Elementary in September. The criminal complaint stated Boggs was charged with 23 counts of Battery and one county of Verbal Abuse of a Noncommunicative Child. That complaint listed three children as victims of the alleged abuse.

Boggs was released on a $100,000 bond earlier this week. According to the jail release order, Boggs is on home confinement and is to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 18.

This second lawsuit alleges abuse against the child on five separate dates in September, only some of which are listed in the criminal charges against Boggs. All of these accusations listed within this lawsuit are allegations, and Boggs has not been convicted on any of the charges against her at this time.

According to the lawsuit, some of the alleged instances of abuse include but are not limited to multiple insults and insulting names directed at the child such as calling them “nasty,” “ugly,” “a pig,” etc. and telling the child nobody, including their parents, liked them; hitting, pulling, throwing and dropping the child; making the child stand in a garbage can while eating their lunch from a sink, sweeping garbage onto the child; and slamming the child’s head into a desk causing a cut on their lip.

According to the suit, Boggs allegedly “negligently and recklessly breached the duty of care she owed to [redacted].”

The lawsuit also alleges the Kanawha County Board of Education failed to properly train, interview, evaluate and screen Boggs before she was hired and failed to “properly supervise and monitor” Boggs.