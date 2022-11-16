LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A second lawsuit was filed, Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Logan County Circuit Court over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in June 2022.

All six people on board the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter died as a result of the crash on June 22, 2022. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the flight was associated with the annual Huey Reunion event, which offers helicopter rides from organizer MARPAT Aviation.

Family members of two victims filed separate negligence lawsuits against multiple people and businesses. Both lawsuits were filed by sons of men killed in the crash.

A preliminary crash report by the NTSB suggests the helicopter hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face. The final report of the crash has not been released.