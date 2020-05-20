Second road closed after rainfall affects hillslide slip being repaired near Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Yeager Airport officials say ongoing rain has caused additional movement of the material at the site of a hillside slip on Airport Road.
The slip had been repaired a few weeks ago, according to officials. The West Virginia Division of Highways has placed barriers to contain any materials that may have moved onto the road.
Traffic flow is still down to one lane in the area due to the original slip. Keystone Drive below the slip has also been temporarily closed due to the movement today.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
