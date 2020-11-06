Second Shawnee Sports Complex employee tests positive for COVID-19

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says a second employee at the Shawnee Sports Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the complex Oct. 31. The commission says the National Guard has already sanitized the complex after the commission announced Wednesday an employee tested positive. That employee had not been at the complex since Oct. 28.

“We continue to follow guidelines with our staff as it relates to face-masks and socially distancing. It appears that these two positives are connected but the exposure occurred outside of the Complex,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We are doing everything we can onsite to protect the athletes, coaches, and families coming to the Complex for practices and events. We continue to ask everyone to follow our guidelines.”

