Second teen girl missing from Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A second Nitro High School student has been reported missing.

Hailey Pritchard has not been seen since Friday, December 10.

Sheriff’s deputies say Pritchard is believed to be with Kaylee Steele, another Nitro teen reported missing over the weekend.

Deputies say there have been several reported sightings of the two missing juveniles over the weekend, but they will be considered missing until they are located by family or law enforcement.

Both Hailey Pritchard and Kaylee Steele are about 5’6″ and around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact law enforcement.