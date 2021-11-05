Secret Sandwich Society announces rebuild update nearly one year after fire

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Friday, November 5th, marks one year since a fire closed the doors of Secret Sandwich Society in Fayette County.

Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, owner Lewis Rinehart posted to his Facebook page, updating the public on the status of the sandwich shop’s rebuild.

“We are rebuilding in our original location and will be breaking ground VERY soon. We hope to be open, summer of 2022. Stay tuned!”

