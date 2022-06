Ed Gaunch and Gov. Jim Justice (Photo Courtesy: Office of the Governor)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce announced during a meeting on Wednesday that Secretary Ed Gaunch will retire in July.

Secretary Ed Gaunch previously served as a state senator and stepped into the commerce role at the request of Governor Jim Justice.

He has held that position since January 2019 one his term representing District 8 concluded.

He joked while making the announcement that he is finally retiring now, for a second time.