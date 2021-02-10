Security officer shot, uninjured during investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man walked into their Quincy Detachment this afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 10 and told them he had been shot.

Officials with the WVSP say the man is a private security officer for Forest Land Group and because he was wearing a ballistic vest, he did not sustain any injuries from the gunshot.

The man told police he had been investigating mine thefts in the Kayford area of Cabin Creek at the time of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

