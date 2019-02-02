Sediment Dumped Into River Following Mine Blowout

Emergency officials advise that they are unaware of any chemical issues following a mine blowout that emptied sediment into a local river.

The mine blowout took place in Buchanan County, Virginia, which caused some sediment to empty into the Tug Fork River, according to the Mingo County Emergency Management.

Officials say the blowout carried a lot of sediment during the initial surge, and that the potential for iron in the sediment was made aware. However, an analysis of the discharge indicated that nothing unusual was found in the water.

Water plants in Mingo County did conduct tests on the water from the Tug Fork River and nothing unusual was found.

