SEIU Union not backing down against Cabell Huntington Hospital

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – SEIU’s strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital enters day 19, and the union is not backing down in their fight for fair benefits.

This strike has now lasted longer than the Union’s previous strike in 1998, which lasted 17 days.

“We’re still in it to win it, to the end,” said Yvonne Brooks, Cabell Huntington Hospital rehab secretary, “However you want to look at it, we are still holding strong.”

Monday night at 7:30 the Union will be presenting a resolution to Huntington City Council members in support of SEIU employees.

The resolution further asks that Cabell Huntington Hospital come in good faith to end this strike.

This comes less than a week after the hospital placed limits on picketers through a restraining order.

Picketers said despite the challenges being thrown at them, they will continue to fight.



“We are going to be out here for as long as it takes,” said Ginny Baird, Cabell Huntington Hospital rehab secretary. “We are not backing down. We are in this. The morale is very high with everyone out here. We’re strong, when you’ve got us together we’re even stronger.”



Tuesday at 10 a.m. the union will argue the validity of that order in Cabell County Circuit Court, arguing there is no legal basis for it to remain in place and that those are unfounded and undocumented claims.

13 News reached out to Cabell Huntington Hospital for comment, and below is their response.

We have not seen the language of the resolution, but we want to assure members of City Council and the community that Cabell Huntington Hospital has bargained in good faith since August. Between August and Nov. 9we have met with the union over a dozen times and exchanged more than 50 proposals. We have not received a counter proposal or even a response to our last proposal made on Nov. 9. Molly Frick, Director of Human Resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital

