POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 9:03 a.m. this morning, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard. Dispatchers say this is near the curve by the Go Mart and Deal Funeral Home.

Dispatchers say traffic is alternating one way in the open lane.

Angel Blair, who lives along the road where the crash happened, tells 13 News that while she did not see the crash, it “sounded like a train was coming through the front of the house.”

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 9:03 a.m. this morning, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the 1300 block of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard. Dispatchers say this is near the curve by the Go Mart and Deal Funeral Home. (Photo Courtesy: Angel Blair)



No injuries were reported. There is no word yet on when the road will reopen as the semi tipped on its side.