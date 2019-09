A rollover crash causes delays on the WV Turnpike (Mike Magee).

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A semi crash is causing delays on the West Virginia Turnpike Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on I-77 southbound at mile marker 95 by the MacCorkle Avenue exit.

A semi rolled hauling wood rolled over according to dispatch. No injuries are reported, but the crash is expected to impact the slow lane, as well as the southbound exit ramp for the MacCorkle Avenue exit.