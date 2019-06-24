Semi gets stuck on Southside Bridge in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An 18 wheeler became stuck on the Southside Bridge in Charleston this morning. The accident happened around 9:10 AM on Monday, June 24th, 2019.

Emergency crews were dispatched to help a jackknifed/stuck tractor trailer get un-stuck from the bridge. The truck was sandwiched in between the barriers and no one knows how he was able to accomplish this incredible feat.

The bridge was closed through around 10 AM.

