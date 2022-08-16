WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is giving a $2 million grant to the city of Ironton for necessary roadway and water infrastructure upgrades. The goal of the funding is to help attract new business to the city’s main industrial area.

Sen. Brown helped write and pass the legislation that made the funds possible.

“Ohio’s communities and families face a heavy burden when trying to pay for upgrades to local infrastructure,” Brown said. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, these funds will help Ironton provide residents with improved road and water infrastructure while creating jobs and attracting new investment to the community.”

The grant will provide reliable water service and the redevelopment of South Third Street, supporting growth in the South Ironton Industrial Park. The investment will be matched with $734,374 in local funds and is estimated to create 360 jobs, maintain 30 jobs, and generate $22 million in private investment,

“We are humbled that our leaders at the federal government recognize our need for critical infrastructure to grow our business community. We are thankful for President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which has empowered EDA to invest in Ironton’s economic future, and we are grateful to Senator Sherrod Brown’s office for their efforts in helping Ironton pursue this grant opportunity,” said Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit.