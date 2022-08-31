CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Senator Amy Grady (R-Mason) has been named Chairman of the Education Committee.

According to Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley), Grady is the first full-time public school educator to serve in the position since 1970. Blair says he is confident Grady’s leadership will open communication lines between public educators and the WV Senate.

“We have made monumental strides in providing educational options and expanding school choices for our families,” Senate President Blair said. “It’s now time to usher in a new era with a focus on supporting our state’s public schools and increasing student achievement. I believe there is nobody better to lead that focus than Senator Grady. We want our public school educators to know that we are committed to giving them the resources and tools they need to be the best in the world. I am confident with Senator Grady’s leadership, those lines of direct communication will open right up. Education is economic development, period. We have seen unprecedented success with our economic development efforts in the last few years, and it is time for us to bring that same level of success to our public schools.”

Grady was elected to the West Virginia Senate in 2020 and currently serves as vice chairman of the Health and Human Resources Committee. She also serves on the Agriculture and Rural Development, Juduciary, Military and Natural Resources committees, according to Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley).

“Our state’s top export is our youth,” Blair said. “We have started to reverse that trend, and we are in the position of creating even more economic opportunities with even more jobs that will bring more people to this state to live, work, and raise a family. Our goal is to stop declining school enrollment, stop school consolidations, and build more schools. There is no member of the Senate better equipped for this mission than Senator Amy Grady.”