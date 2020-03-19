Sen. Manchin: Fairmont Regional Medical Center to Close tonight

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced today that Fairmont Regional Medical Center will be closing its doors this evening. This closure comes during the coronavirus outbreak. Manchin released the following statement regarding the closure.

“I have done everything in my power to keep Fairmont Regional Medical Center open and operating. Unfortunately, it is closing tonight. Our state, nation and world are facing an unprecedented pandemic in the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak and the closing of FRMC only creates additional uncertainty. I have received a commitment from Lex Reddy with FRMC to keep the hospital in pristine condition upon closing so it will remain ready to be reopened if the pandemic requires it. Albert Wright at West Virginia University also committed to me that if need be they will operate FRMC under emergency circumstances so people in Marion County will not go without treatment if this horrible virus continues to spread,” said Senator Manchin. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Manchin says his office has launched an information resources page where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families.

