Sen. Sherrod Brown closes D.C. Office, implements telework procedures

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office says he is implementing telework procedures for his staff following media reports that a Senate staffer has tested positive for COVID-19. Brown says he is also temporarily closing his Washington D.C. office.

“The health and safety of Ohioans is Senator Brown’s highest priority,” his office says in a statement. “That’s why after learning that a staff member in another Senate office tested positive for coronavirus, Senator Brown will join Governor DeWine in leading by example, temporarily closing his Washington D.C. office.”

Brown’s physical D.C. office will remain closed until further notice but will be open by phone to continue serving Ohioans and will be in consistent contact with the Senate’s Attending Physician and medical authorities to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the office.

Brown says he and his staff will work remotely to continue to serve Ohioans. The Senate Sergeant at Arms will close the entire Capitol complex to outside visitors today to protect them from the spread of the virus.

The senator’s office is following the recommendations of the CDC, D.C. Health Department and Ohio Department of Health to practice social distancing and will be self-monitoring. Neither Brown nor his staff are experiencing symptoms at this time.

