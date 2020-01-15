Senate hopeful speaks to community leaders

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — US Senate hopeful and Retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath is traveling the state of Kentucky. Her travels led her to a luncheon with community members and community leaders at the Jockey Club on Tuesday, January 15, 2020.

#HAPPENINGNOW Ret. Lt. Col. @AmyMcGrathKY is meeting with community leaders in Ashland. She says she’s focusing on the issues that affect everyday people. The democratic hopeful is running for @senatemajldr’s seat in the US Senate. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/gyd0e3xNN5 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) January 15, 2020

The democratic candidate believes the state needs a new generation of leaders to move Kentucky and the country forward. McGrath is running for US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s seat. Assuming McConnell and McGrath win their primaries, they will face each other in the general elections in November 2020.

Recently, McConnell secured one-billion dollars of federal spending for Kentucky.

Bringing money to Kentucky is always good. That’s part of the job description, by the way, of any senator or member of congress. When I was in the military, that’s part of your fitness report, you get an average grade for that, but you’re not gonna get a medal. You have to do so much more, and on the bigger and broader issues, Senator McConnell fails over and over again. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath (Ret.) – Candidate for US Senate (D)

“Bringing money to Kentucky is always good. That’s part of the job description, by the way, of any senator or member of congress,” said McGrath, who served as a marine pilot and flew 89 combat missions against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. “When I was in the military, that’s part of your fitness report, you get an average grade for that, but you’re not gonna get a medal. You have to do so much more, and on the bigger and broader issues, Senator McConnell fails over and over again.”

McGrath spoke to voters like Sara Boyde of Ashland who wants to see change. “People in eastern Kentucky need to be heard,” said Boyde. “Especially the people like our coal miners and our hard-working people who work service-related jobs.”

One of the issues important to Boyde is health care. “I have family members who have passed because they were not able to get the health care they needed,” said Boyde.

McGrath also spoke about voters across the state being concerned with health care. “They have to make a choice. Do they pay for rent? Or do they pay for their prescription drug, drugs that they need every month?,” said McGrath. “Where is [Senator McConnell] at on these things? He’s failing at these things.”

McGrath says she wants to bring the voices of everyday Kentuckians to Washington, DC. McGrath believes she’ll defeat McConnell by focusing on the issues important to those everyday folks.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories