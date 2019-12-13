Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces re-election campaign

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to the media with members of the Senate Republican leadership, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., McConnell, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, after their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CNN) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making it official that he’ll run for another term.

The Kentucky Republican, who is up for re-election next year, filed his paperwork in Frankfort Friday afternoon. McConnell has been in the Senate since 1984 and is running for his seventh term.

He’s been the Republican leader in the Chamber since 2006, longer than any of his predecessors.

“I’m offering myself for another term to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” McConnell said. “I think we are in a unique position, there are four congressional leaders, I’m the only one of the four who is not from New York, California, what I do it look out for Middle America and in particular my favorite state in Middle America, Kentucky.”

McConnell’s leading Democratic opponent is former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

