Senate OKs bill to allow pepper spray at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Pepper spray may soon be allowed at the West Virginia State Capitol building under a proposal approved by the Senate.

The chamber unanimously approved the measure Friday. The bill would exclude pepper spray from the state’s list of deadly weapons, allowing allow small canisters of the item to be carried at the state Capitol. The proposal was sponsored by Republican Sen. Patricia Rucker of Jefferson County.

There was no debate on the bill. It now moves to the House of Delegates for consideration.

