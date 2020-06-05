Sen. Capito stops in Kanawha County for frontline workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s now day 85 of the COVID-19 pandemic. Front line workers have been working around the clock. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, made several stops Friday, June 5, 2020, in Kanawha County to see how first responders are holding up as the nation starts to reopen.

Employees of the Kanawha Charleston Health Department have worked long hours and long days for weeks without much time off. In part due to the repeated free-testing in parking lots across the county in all types of weather.

The first place Capito visited was employees on the front line of combating the virus. Dr. Sherri Young says she is grateful to have this show of support.

That support system lets us know that we are valuable to our community, and the fact that she came here to support us and check on us and to make sure her first question was ‘How are you guys doing?’ and it means so much that she knows the hard work that went into the last 85 days. Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

Stopped by @KCHealth1 today to learn more about the local response to #coronavirus & say thank you to the professionals who have been working around the clock. From the call center operators to the public health drs, all hands have been on deck, and our community is grateful. pic.twitter.com/OA8A5zDH8W — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) June 5, 2020

Capito also visited the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. These EMT teams have repeatedly come into contact with those infected with the virus — transporting them from one place to another. Their request of Capito was a familiar one.

“We’re always in need of PPE. That’s something that the state has struggled with.” said paramedic Clayton Young.

Capito said Wether it supplies, more information on vaccines or equipment, she wants “to be a part of helping them.”

This is Sen. Capito’s first appearance in the region since violent protests have raged against the United States, she says we have to find a way to unite.

We need to have equal justice for all, we need to have this tough conversation, so I would look for, yes, legislation to come forward. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-WV

