Senator Manchin announces service academy nominations

Washington, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 16 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.

The academies include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” Senator Manchin said.

The students to be nominated are from Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Webster and Wood counties.

“I am honored to recommend these bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country. Our service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders,” Manchin said. “Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations. This year, I had a record number of applicants competing for 40 nominations. This shows that our youth want to serve their country, and we should all be proud that the next generation is stepping forward to serve.”

Senator Manchin is nominating the following students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy.

Military Academy at West Point:

Nazar Abbas (Point Pleasant High School)

Connor Chapman (Cabell Midland High School)

Kellie Fisher (Fairmont Senior High School)

Donovan Itobi (Washington High School)

Charley Longerbeam (Musselman High School)

Zachary Lowes (Logan High School)

John Rush (Notre Dame High School)

Harmon Wamsley (Webster High School)

Dillon Ziolkowski (Wheeling)

Grace Zuniga (Ripley High School)

Naval Academy:

Morganne Andrews (Martinsburg High School)

Robert Foglesong (Jefferson High School)

Elizabeth Kay (Charleston Catholic High School)

Chris Martineau (Home School, Martinsburg)

Kelly Martineau (Home School, Martinsburg)

Thomas Minor (Wheeling Central Catholic School)

Jacob Van Nostrand (Cabell Midland High School)

Daisy Reasbeck (Wheeling Park High School)

Abbigail White (Jefferson High School)

Carson Winkie (Bridgeport High School)

Air Force Academy

John Martin Best (Parkersburg High School)

Nicholas Brumage (George Washington High School)

Isabella Disaia (Wheeling Park High School)

Colton Dudley (Davisville)

Olivia Esposito (Fairmont Senior High School)

Alecxander Gywnn (Ravenswood High School)

Kaitlin Nester (Charleston Catholic High School)

Nathan Neville (Hurricane High School)

Nathan Starkey (Jefferson High School)

Thomas Swalm (Hedgesville High School)

Merchant Marine Academy

Blayne Butler (Point Pleasant High School)

Victoria Carson (Home School, Summersville)

Cory Daly (Jefferson High School)

Nathan Goldcamp (Morgantown High School)

Trey Jones (Ripley High School)

Bryce Morris (Martinsburg High School)

Jordon Nibert (Fayetteville High School)

Ethan Proctor (Huntington High School)

Brent Robinson (Notre Dame High School)

Jarrett Schleicher (Fairmont Senior High School)

