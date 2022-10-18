CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito went to Cabell County on Tuesday to, “inspire the next generation of female leaders,” through her “West Virginia Girls Rise Up” program.

Senator Capito’s website says the event is empowering young women through, “education, physical fitness and self-confidence.”

She went to Barboursville Middle School with Marshall Health CEO, Beth Hammers.

“We just want to inspire the next generation of West Virginia girls to really aspire and dream big and to be able to fulfill their dreams,” Senator Capito said.