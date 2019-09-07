Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits southern border

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- This week Senator Shelley Moore Capito, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Roy Blunt, and Representative Tom Cole all made a trip to the U.S. Mexico border.

The group toured a number of facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and met with officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ICE and the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Senator Capito said she’s seen progress in how things are going, especially in the speed.

The Senator will return to Washington D.C. Monday, where she and the Senate Appropriations committee will begin to mark up spending bills for the year. Senator Capito said she supports building a wall and believes border security needs to remain a priority.

“Illegal immigration in this country is not just at the border. It comes all the way into West Virginia in the form of drugs and other criminal elements, so we have to keep that in mind how important it is to be strong at the border,” said Senator Capito, (R) West Virginia.

