Senior status judge temporarily fills Judge King’s position

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has made a temporary appointment to fill the seat of the late Kanawha County Judge Charles E. King, Jr. King died Dec. 28 after more than 45 years of service to the county.

To fill the vacant seat, the court has appointed Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlan to be recalled to active service to preside over proceedings on Judge King’s dockets. He will begin Jan. 5 until the governor appoint a sucessor and they are sworn into office.