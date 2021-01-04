Senior status judge temporarily fills Judge King’s position

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has made a temporary appointment to fill the seat of the late Kanawha County Judge Charles E. King, Jr. King died Dec. 28 after more than 45 years of service to the county.

To fill the vacant seat, the court has appointed Senior Status Judge Dan O’Hanlan to be recalled to active service to preside over proceedings on Judge King’s dockets. He will begin Jan. 5 until the governor appoint a sucessor and they are sworn into office.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS