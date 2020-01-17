Sentencing postponed for former Miss Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The sentencing of a former teacher and former Miss Kentucky in Kanawha County Circuit Court has been postponed.

Judge Duke Bloom says that after going over evidence in the case, he believes the defendant, former Andrew Jackson Middle School teacher and former Miss Kentucky Ramsey Bearse, qualifies for a psychologic evaluation.

Bearse entered a guilty plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court in December for charges of four counts of sending obscene material to a minor. Authorities said Bearse sent pictures to a former student on the social media app Snapchat.

She said at least one of the photos she sent to the 15-year-old minor was intended for her husband.

Bearse faces the possibility of a minimum penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum of 50 years probation. Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender.

