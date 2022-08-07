CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s back-to-school time, and one Kanawha Valley business is stepping up to help families with the costs. This year, back-to-school prices are going way up, just like everything else.

The staff at Serendipity Spa and Salon in Kanawha City is taking its services on the road Sunday to provide free back-to-school haircuts for local kids.

The free haircuts will be provided at The Christian Family Shoppe in Smithers, in Eastern Kanawha County from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re going to do it up there because that community always seems to get a little forgotten and a little bypassed, and I live up in that area, so it’s really nice to give back,” said Caren Workman, owner of Serendipity Spa and Salon.

“It’s just one less cost that they have to worry about, with inflation for sure. But that’s just one burden we can take off of a family member or a parent, or somebody just to help out,” Workman added.

Now just remember, even though Serendipity Spa and Salon is located in Kanawha City, the stylists will be heading to Smithers to give the free haircuts. That is at the Christian Family Shoppe, 74 Michigan Ave. in Smithers.